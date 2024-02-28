Mrs. Dorothy Ann Vaughn Allison, age 81, of Morrison, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, in Morrison, TN.

Mrs. Allison was born in LaVergne, TN, to her late parents Clarence Coleman Vaughn and Vera Gertrude Merritt Vaughn. She worked for People’s Bank and Trust for 30 plus years as a bank teller. Mrs. Allison attended Trousdale Church of Christ. She deeply loved her family, grandbabies and great grandbabies.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Richmond Vaughn and Kenneth Vaughn; sister, Peggy Estes; father of her children, Jerry Allison.

Mrs. Allison is survived by a son, Craig (Ann) Allison; daughter, Sherry (LV) Shockley; sister, Geraldine (Wayne) Floyd; grandchildren, Stephanie Allison, Jennifer (Drew) Taggart, Miranda (Eric) Miller, Harley Allison (Derrick Stevens); great grandchildren, Trenton, Rylyn, Zoey, Hunter, Jaxson, Canaan, Rebel, Lawson, Watson, Dixie, Lainey, and Kolton; several nieces and nephews, and a cat, Pretty Girl.

A memorial celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 12:00pm at Trousdale Church of Christ, 9376 Shelbyville Road, Morrison, TN 37357, with Alan Northcutt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association, National Direct Response, PO Box 756, Osceola, WI 54020-0756, or to the American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Allison family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com