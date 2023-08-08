Connect with us

Mrs. Doris Maxine Hamann, age 86, passed from this life Monday, August 7, 2023, in Manchester, TN.

Mrs. Hamann was born in the Pocahontas Community of Coffee County to her late parents Harvey Elam and Beulah Toliver Elam. She was a homemaker all of her life. Mrs. Hamann was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and wife. She was a Godly woman and was a member of Unity Church of Christ. Mrs. Hamann was the most loving and kind woman and was hospitable. She adored Manchester and the surrounding communities.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allan Hamann; siblings, Gordan Elam, Glenis Elam, Donald Elam, Mae Elam, and Tom Elam.

Mrs. Hamann is survived by a son, Callan (Paola) Hamann; brother, Ralph (Elaine) Elam; sister, June Davis; grandchildren, Matthew Hamann and Regan Hamann; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 9, 2023, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 11:00am in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery in Coffee Co.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hamann family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

