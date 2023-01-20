It is with profound sadness that Doris Isabel Pearson, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend passed away on January 18, 2023. She left us while sleeping peacefully at her home in Tullahoma, TN.

Doris was born on September 25th, 1947 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. There she met the love of her life, Jimmy Pearson, while riding on a subway and later reconnecting at a pizza parlor by chance. They knew then it was meant to be and got married in 1963 at a church in Cambridge. With Jim being in the service they moved many places as they started a family having three children, Kenny, Kim and Kevin. In 1982, they relocated back to Lynchburg, TN where they raised horses and owned Pearson’s Painted Pastures. Doris started a career in Tullahoma as a retail manager at Niederhauser China and Gifts for 12 years. She then became the Executive Director at Coffee County Senior Citizens working there until she retired. She was one of the founders of the Senior Citizens building which was built in 1991. Doris was a valued member of the community and was actively involved in volunteering her time to help others. She was recognized by our community for her achievements such as the 2001 Willie Stockton Humanitarian Award and the 2002 outstanding Professional Women’s Award.

Doris married her lifetime partner the “King”, Jim Pearson in 1963 and they were married for 55 years. Jim preceded her in death in 2018. Doris is survived by her children; son, Kenny (Dewanna Byrom) Pearson, daughter, Kim (Jeff) Dodson and son, Kevin (Michele) Pearson; beloved grandchildren, Jacqueline (Wesley) Painter, Josh Pearson, Jacob (Katie) Pearson, and Dylan, Donavin, Jimmy and Jase Pearson; great grandchildren, Karson and Bjorn Pearson and Pearson Painter. She also leaves behind her brother-in-law, Danny (Roxanne) Pearson and many other family members, dear friends and her sweet dog, Chauncy and cat, Chlo-he who will sadly miss her.

Doris lived a full life as a wonderful mother, mentor and dedicated employee. She loved to entertain others and give back to the community. She always lit up a room with her beautiful smile and ready to have a good time personality. She adored all animals and wildlife.

Most of all she loved her family and friends and instilled good values in her children and grandchildren that have served them well. She will be dearly missed but forever in our hearts.

At her request there will be no funeral services but a private family memorial service will be held.Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.