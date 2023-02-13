Connect with us

Doris Burt Holder

Published

Doris Burt Holder, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 90. Mrs. Holder was born in Fayetteville to the late Charles and Blanche Smith Burt. During her life she was a line worker at Wilson Ball Factory and was a member of West End Baptist Church in Tullahoma. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, William Bryce Holder; one son, Dwight Holder; two grandchildren, Jeremy Holder and Ashton Brady Holder; and two sisters, Charlene Rhoton and Wilma Eggleston. Mrs. Holder is survived by one daughter, Beverly (Richard) Bennett; one son, Steve (Audrey) Holder; daughter-in-law, Gail Holder; three sisters, Juanita (Terrice) Sawyer, Brenda (Dwayne) Bailey, and Bobby Longmire; nine grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 13th, 2023 at 2:30pm at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Carl Roberts officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice Compassus, via Hospice of the Highland Rim, 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, TN 37388.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

