Donna Sue Neely, age 64, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2026, at her home surrounded by her loving family and under the care of hospice.

Donna was born in Chaffee, Missouri, and made the Nashville area, mainly Murfreesboro, Tennessee, her home for the past 37 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.

Donna was known for her stubborn spirit, generous heart, and hardworking nature. She had a way of never meeting a stranger and could make people feel welcome wherever she went. Above all else, Donna loved her family. She was incredibly proud of her marriage, her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchild, and the many friends and family members who surrounded her throughout her life.

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Donna found joy in the simple things: tending to her garden, fishing, watching hummingbirds, spending time with her beloved basset hounds, enjoying her morning coffee, gathering with family, and trying her luck at the lottery. Her greatest joy, however, was being surrounded by the people she loved.

Donna is survived by her husband of many years, Wendell Keith Neely; her children, Angela Jade Miller and Jason Paul Sexton; grandchildren, Damon Valeck Miller, Jullian Evan Bogle-Smith, Arabella Jade Treadway, and Robert Austin Bogle-Smith; and her great-grandchild, Emory Luna Bogle-Smith.

She is also survived by her siblings, Charlie Sexton, Mary Frances and Mark Johnson, Judy and Mike Childers, and Sherry Wilkens; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Wayne Neely, David Neely, Nanette and Bryan Crotts; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel and Roy “Red” Sexton; siblings Claud Sexton, Ann Underwood, Johnny Sexton, Pasty Sexton, and Larry Sexton; son-in-law Eli Treadway; and sister-in-law Sheila Neely.

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Donna’s life was defined by the people she loved and the memories she created with them. Her absence will be felt around every family gathering, in every garden, over every cup of morning coffee, and in all the little moments that remind those who loved her of the woman she was.

She leaves behind a family who will miss her deeply, remember her always, and carry her memory forward.

Visitation will be held at Manchester Funeral Home on Friday October 2, 2026 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral Services will be held at Manchester Funeral Home on Saturday October 3, 2026 beginning at 1:00pm, with a visitation prior to the service beginning at 11:00am.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Neely family.