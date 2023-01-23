Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Donna Marie Jones

Published

Mrs. Donna Marie Jones, age 73, of Manchester, TN, entered into Heaven on Saturday, January 21, 2023, following a long term illness. Donna was born in Chattanooga, TN, on June 5, 1949. She was the daughter of her late parents Don and Betty Belvin. She worked as a dental assistant for 16 years. Donna was also an Eastern Star Member for 50 years. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Donna had a strong faith in the Lord and was baptized at a young age. She was a strong Christian lady and she loved spending time with her family. Donna is survived by her husband of 54 ½ years, Wayne Jones; daughters, DeeDee (Brett) Allen, Normandy, TN, and MeLissa (Stan) Allen, Tullahoma, TN; six grandchildren, Lee Allen, Trent Presley, John Allen, KayLeigh Allen, KarLeigh Allen and Katelyn Allen; sister, Sherry (Lloyd) Downs and brother, Lynnwood (Debby) Belvin and several nieces and nephews. Per Donna’s request, there will be no funeral services. A burial will take place at a later date at Asbury Cemetery. Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jones family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022