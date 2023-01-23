Mrs. Donna Marie Jones, age 73, of Manchester, TN, entered into Heaven on Saturday, January 21, 2023, following a long term illness. Donna was born in Chattanooga, TN, on June 5, 1949. She was the daughter of her late parents Don and Betty Belvin. She worked as a dental assistant for 16 years. Donna was also an Eastern Star Member for 50 years. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Donna had a strong faith in the Lord and was baptized at a young age. She was a strong Christian lady and she loved spending time with her family. Donna is survived by her husband of 54 ½ years, Wayne Jones; daughters, DeeDee (Brett) Allen, Normandy, TN, and MeLissa (Stan) Allen, Tullahoma, TN; six grandchildren, Lee Allen, Trent Presley, John Allen, KayLeigh Allen, KarLeigh Allen and Katelyn Allen; sister, Sherry (Lloyd) Downs and brother, Lynnwood (Debby) Belvin and several nieces and nephews. Per Donna’s request, there will be no funeral services. A burial will take place at a later date at Asbury Cemetery. Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jones family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com