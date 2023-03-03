Connect with us

Obituaries

Donna June Blanton

Published

Donna June Blanton passed this life on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Brookdale Assisted Living at the age of 87. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later time in Arkansas.

A native of Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Yerba and Mildred Hutchison Bayless. Mrs. Blanton relocated to Tullahoma to be close to family after her husband, Aaron Alexander Blanton passed away. Mrs. Blanton enjoyed playing bridge, cooking and working on ceramic projects.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brother, Clyde Bayless and sister, Dorothy Bayless.

Mrs. Blanton is survived by sons, Dave Blanton (Michelle) of Winchester and Bruce Blanton (Connie) of Owensboro, KY; sister, Joyce Coggburn of Texas; grandchildren, Alex Strain (Stephen), Will Blanton (Haley), Samantha Spickard (Matt) and Andy Blanton and three great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

