Donna Jean Lemons, age 67, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2026, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family. Born on July 13, 1959, in Sturgis, Michigan, to the late Bonnie Solomon and Kenneth Bellaire, Donna lived a life defined by hard work, unwavering devotion to her family, and a love that touched everyone fortunate enough to know her.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her sister, Bobbie Bellaire.

She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Rick Lemons; their three daughters, Natasha Walker (Matthew), Dana Gravitt, and Lala Cunningham; grandchildren, Katelynn Walker, Owen Walker, Devin Gravitt (Rachel), Austin Gravitt (Carlee), Justin Gravitt (Morgan), Madalyn Couch (Austin), Braxtin Gravitt (Sierra), Lilian Gravitt, Levi Rosson (Kayla), Trevin Rosson, Robby Rosson, and Raven Rosson; and great-grandchildren, Eveerlee Gravitt, Allee Dee Gravitt, Remington Clair Couch, Westin Gravitt, Laklyn Rosson, Ellie Wren Rosson, and Colton Lane Rosson. She is also survived by her sisters, Kenda Hancock (Rick), Diana Schneider (Tony), Sandra Lewis, and Stephanie Bellaire; her niece, Tammy Hallett; and a host of extended family members and dear friends.

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Donna was a woman of remarkable strength, determination, and talent. Anyone who knew her knew that she was an incredibly hard worker who believed in making the most of everything she had. She was famously frugal and knew the value of a dollar, earning herself a reputation as quite the penny-pincher. Her family fondly remembers that she sometimes preferred to leave Rick at home during shopping trips because he had a habit of straying from the grocery list! It was little moments like these that brought laughter to her family and made Donna so unforgettable.

Gifted with an extraordinary talent for sewing, Donna could create just about anything she set her mind to, often without even needing a pattern. She lovingly made dresses for her daughters for holidays and special occasions, creating not only beautiful clothing but cherished memories that would last a lifetime. Her creativity and resourcefulness were just a few of the many qualities that made her so special.

Donna also had a love for traveling and especially enjoyed visiting Utah, which held a special place in her heart. She was an enthusiastic NASCAR fan who loved attending races and cheering on her favorite driver, Dale Earnhardt. She was equally passionate about Notre Dame football and proudly supported her beloved Fighting Irish. Whether she was enjoying a race, cheering on her team, or spending time with those she loved, Donna embraced the things that brought her happiness.

An amazing cook, Donna had a special way of bringing her family together around the dinner table. Her delicious home-cooked meals were enjoyed by everyone, but it was the love she poured into them that made those gatherings truly meaningful. For Donna, taking care of her family was never simply something she did; it was who she was.

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Above all else, Donna’s greatest joy in life was her family. She adored her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren beyond measure. Each new addition to the family brought her immeasurable happiness, and she was always tickled pink to celebrate a grandchild’s wedding or welcome another precious grandchild or great-grandchild into the world. She treasured every milestone, every gathering, and every opportunity to be surrounded by the people she loved most.

Donna was truly the glue that held her family together. Her love was constant, her devotion unwavering, and her presence a source of strength and comfort to those around her. Though her family will deeply miss her familiar voice, her laughter, her cooking, and the countless ways she showed her love, the beautiful legacy she leaves behind will live on through the generations she so dearly cherished.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Manchester Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 1:00 PM at Manchester Funeral Home, with visitation prior to the service beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Summitville Cemetery in Manchester, Tennessee.

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Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lemons family.