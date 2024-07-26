Mrs. Donna Jean Daniel, age 67, passed from this life Thursday, July 25, 2024, at her residence.

Mrs. Daniel was born in Woodbury, TN, to her late parents Robert Edgar Wilson and Mary Lily Pearl Rackley Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Dale Daniel; daughter, Amy Malone; sister, Edna Pearl Nunley; brothers, Isaac Wilson and Jerry Lee Wilson.

Mrs. Daniel is survived by daughter, Pam (Justin) Vaughn; brothers, Ivan (Sandra Wilson and Daniel (Michelle) Wilson; sister, Patricia (Edward) McCart; grandchildren, Kayce McLaughlin, Nikki Ross, Dalton Vaughn, Lane Vaughn, Lyterra Vaughn, Josie Vaughn; four great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Sunday July 28, 2024, from 11:00am until 1:30pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Graveside services will follow at 2:00pm at Asbury Cemetery in Coffee Co. with Bro. Danny Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Daniel family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com