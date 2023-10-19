Connect with us

Donations Needed to Replenish  Red Cross Blood Supply

Gift cards, chance at $5K for those who come to give during national shortage

Donors have been stepping up to help rebuild the blood supply since the American Red Cross first announced it’s national blood and platelet shortage last month. Unfortunately, hospital demand continues to outpace donations. An additional 10,000 blood and platelet donations is needed each week over the next month to meet patient needs.

In thanks for helping, all who come to give Oct. 21-Nov. 9 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a restaurant merchant of their choice to enjoy lunch on the Red Cross. They’ll also be automatically entered to win a $5,000 gift card. There will be three lucky winners – one chosen at random each week. Details are available below:

https://www.redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/events/lunch.html

