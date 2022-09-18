Donation to the Manchester Police Department’s Angel Tree program

On Thursday, September 15, 2022 the Rural Legends Car club donated $1,322 to the Manchester Police Department for Department’s annual Angel Tree program. The money was raised at a recent car show.
