Donald Wesley Rounds of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the age of 88. Private family services are scheduled.

A native of Council Bluffs, Iowa he was the son of the late Martha Myer Rounds. He was a private pilot and enjoyed rebuilding airplanes. He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association and War Birds of America and was a Registered Engineer in Florida. He also collected and restored old cars. He enjoyed reading technical articles and watching old western shows. He loved animals, especially his pet dogs.

Mr. Rounds is survived by his wife, Mary Rounds of Tullahoma; son, Chris Rounds of Tullahoma and daughter, Pam Woods (Jonathan) of Christiana.

