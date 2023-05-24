Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Donald Wesley Rounds

Published

Donald Wesley Rounds of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the age of 88. Private family services are scheduled.

A native of Council Bluffs, Iowa he was the son of the late Martha Myer Rounds. He was a private pilot and enjoyed rebuilding airplanes. He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association and War Birds of America and was a Registered Engineer in Florida. He also collected and restored old cars. He enjoyed reading technical articles and watching old western shows. He loved animals, especially his pet dogs.

Mr. Rounds is survived by his wife, Mary Rounds of Tullahoma; son, Chris Rounds of Tullahoma and daughter, Pam Woods (Jonathan) of Christiana.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

5 days ago

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023