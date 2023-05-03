Donald Townsley of Winchester, Tennessee took his heavenly journey to be with Jesus Friday, April 28, 2023. He passed peacefully, as he chose, at home with his daughter Sam and puppy Lexie. His Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Belvidere First Baptist Church.

Mr. Townsley was born September 12, 1943 in the Appalachian Mountains of Hallie, Kentucky. He joined the Airforce at an early age and served 20 years. He was in the Vietnam War. He continued his career working for the government in the post office in Manchester, Tennessee and retiring from the VA Hospital treasury department in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Mr. Townsley was preceded in death by 2 of his children, David Caudill of Orlando, Florida and Deborah Rogers of Manchester, Tennessee. He was the son of John Townsley and Thelma Mullins of Kentucky. Also preceding him in death are his brothers Boone and Babe and his sister Rosetta all from Kentucky. He leaves behind his daughter, Samantha Caudill and son Norman Caudill from Winchester, TN, sisters “Sis”, Little Rosetta Back, Melissa Carroll, and Michell Wombles all from Kentucky, 7 beautiful grandchildren, and 12 precious great grandchildren..

He will be remembered for his kindness and compassion. He loved animals, especially his sweet dog Lexie. His philosophy was the only way he’d shoot an animal is with a camera. He loved to travel, playing and watching golf, Tennessee Football, Kentucky basketball, air shows, grilling out with family, carpentry, and restoring old classic cars.

He was never more at peace than his last days. He left no doubt that he loved his family dearly. He praised God till his last breath as gospel music played in the background.

There will never be another Don, Daddy, Papa, “Gump”, or ” Popcorn” like him. He will be greatly missed and loved by many.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.