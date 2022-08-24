Donald Lee Wilburn passed this life on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the age of 68. Funeral Services are scheduled for 12 P.M. (noon) Friday, August 26, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will accept friends from 10 A.M till service time. Burial will follow at Hillsboro Memorial Cemetery.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Wilburn; daughters, Carolyn Brown and Elainea Gilbert; brother, Dennis Helmick and sister, Penny.

Mr. Wilburn is survived by sons, David Wilburn, Earl Brewer and Jack Brewer all of Manchester, TN; sisters, Theresa Carrillo and Denise Helmick; ten grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.