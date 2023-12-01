Donald (Donnie) Leathers, 64, of Manchester, passed away Monday, November 27, 2023, at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital after an extended illness.

Donnie is preceded in death by his daughters, Allison Nicole Leathers, and Kristen Marie Gordon.

Donnie is survived by his wife of 44 years, Gail Anderson Leathers; grandchildren, Ally and Romeo Gordon; great grandchild, Oakley-Rayne Gordon; numerous family, friends, and neighbors.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Per Donnie’s request, he will be cremated, and no services are scheduled at this time.

The family has requested that donations be made to:

“Rutherford County P.A.W.S.”

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve The Leathers Family.