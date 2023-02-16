Dona Jean Rhudy, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, February 13th, 2023 at NHC at the age of 90. Mrs. Rhudy was born in Leavenworth, Kansas to the late Eugene and Voltena Hall Berg and was a member of First United Church in Tullahoma. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Richard “Dick” Rhudy. Mrs. Rhudy is survived by one daughter, Debra (Dale) McKill; one son, Doug (Shannon) Rhudy; three grandchildren, Casey McKill, Clint Rhudy, and Mackenzie Fesler; and one grandson, Micciah McKill. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00om on Friday, February 17th, 2023 at Kilgore Funeral with the funeral service to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Rickey Wade officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First United Methodist Church, 208 West Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.