Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Dog and Puppy Adoption Day is Saturday

Published

The Coffee County Animal Shelter and Manchester Animal Control is inviting everyone to come see their adoptable dogs and puppies this Saturday 3/23/24 at 156 Freedom Drive in Manchester. The adoption fee will be reduced to $75 on that day. All dogs will be vaccinated, wormed, heartworm tested, and spayed/neutered. Dogs/puppies that aren’t already spayed/neutered will be available for foster to adopt only. Once they are spayed/neutered adoptions can be finalized.

If you aren’t looking to adopt but are interested in fostering you are urged to speak to the staff. If you would like to make a donation they are needing dog/puppy food, leashes, collars, or harnesses. If you don’t plan on stopping by please help by sharing and spreading the word.

To help speed up the process the adoption application can be filled out at the link below:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

https://service.sheltermanager.com/asmservice?account=af1733&method=online_form_html&formid=40&fbclid=IwAR3xROvQC20nx3ZCmEMgYHOeRKmjkhXvj5AWyhMg4Xu-ycGvYRUQp1XDbyQ

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023