Dog and Puppy Adoption Day is Saturday

The Coffee County Animal Shelter and Manchester Animal Control is inviting everyone to come see their adoptable dogs and puppies this Saturday 3/23/24 at 156 Freedom Drive in Manchester. The adoption fee will be reduced to $75 on that day. All dogs will be vaccinated, wormed, heartworm tested, and spayed/neutered. Dogs/puppies that aren’t already spayed/neutered will be available for foster to adopt only. Once they are spayed/neutered adoptions can be finalized.

If you aren’t looking to adopt but are interested in fostering you are urged to speak to the staff. If you would like to make a donation they are needing dog/puppy food, leashes, collars, or harnesses. If you don’t plan on stopping by please help by sharing and spreading the word.

To help speed up the process the adoption application can be filled out at the link below:

https://service.sheltermanager.com/asmservice?account=af1733&method=online_form_html&formid=40&fbclid=IwAR3xROvQC20nx3ZCmEMgYHOeRKmjkhXvj5AWyhMg4Xu-ycGvYRUQp1XDbyQ