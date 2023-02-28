Connect with us

News

Dobson takes over as interim principal at Westwood Middle

Published

Jim Dobson

Westwood Middle School has a new principal through the end of the school year.

Jim Dobson has assumed the role of the school’s interim principal as of Tuesday and will serve in that role through the remainder of the school year. Dobson was previously the school’s assistant principal and athletics director.

Dobson takes over for Jim Stone, who had served as the school’s principal since June of 2021. Stone has been transferred into another role.

Jim Stone

“I met with Mr. Stone and after that meeting we decided it would be best for him to transfer into a different role with us,” said Manchester City Schools Director Dr. Joey Vaughn. “He has done a really good job and he wanted a change. He is still with the district, he will be helping out doing different roles at WMS and within the district through the remainder of the school year.”

Dobson will serve as the school’s interim principal through the end of the school year, when the job will be posted.

