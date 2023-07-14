District Attorney General Indicts Tullahoma City Alderman on Official Misconduct Charges

Press Release – District Attorney General Chris Stanford & Staff Reports

14th Judicial District Attorney General, Craig Northcott, previously became aware of numerous allegations of potential criminal activity by one or more members of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman and/or others. General Northcott and his Investigators promptly secured vital evidence known to them, at that time.

Then, General Northcott requested a substitute or pro tem prosecutor to fully investigate the allegations of possible criminal activity. General Northcott’s request for a pro tem investigation was made to ensure transparency, independence, and impartiality should a decision be made to charge any criminal offenses. The District Attorney General’s Conference then assigned the 31st Judicial District Attorney General’s Office (Christ Stanford) to begin a criminal investigation of the situation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“As my office conducted an independent investigation into the various allegations of criminal activity, I concluded that former Tullahoma City employee and current Tullahoma City Alderman, Kurt Eldon Glick, used the powers inherent in his position as Alderman to engage in prohibited criminal conduct,” Stanford said in a Press release.

“Based on the findings of my office’s investigation, on July 11, 2023, Kurt Eldon Glick was indicted on two counts of Official Misconduct.

Glick has been entangled with the City of Tullahoma for months now. He is currently suing the city of Tullahoma for age discrimination after leaving his position as Tullahoma Parks and Recreation director.

He is now scheduled to appear to answer for official misconduct charges at the Coffee County Courthouse on July 28th. The exact charges against Glick for misconduct remain unclear.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.