District 6-4A baseball tournament opens May 3

Postseason baseball is almost here.

The District 6-4A baseball tournament will begin next Wednesday – May 3 – with all games being played in Franklin County at Loel E Bennett Stadium (formerly Tomahawk Stadium).

The top seeded Coffee County Central Red Raiders will open up play at 7 p.m. Wednesday May 3 against the host Franklin County Rebels.

The Raiders finished the season in first place. Shelbyville took second, Warren County third and Franklin County fourth.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The regular season top seed gets an automatic bid to the region tournament. However, the Raiders will need to win the tournament to host in the region semi-finals. The district tournament is double elimination.

Games are as follows:

WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

GAME 1 4:30 p.m.: Shelbyville vs. Warren County

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

GAME 2 7 p.m.: Coffee County vs. Franklin County

GAME 3 7 p.m. Thursday. Winner of game 1 vs. winner of game 2

GAME 4 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Loser of game 1 vs. loser of game 2

GAME 5 6 p.m. Friday. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

GAME 6 3 p.m. May 6 (championship. Winner of game 3 vs. winner of game 5

GAME 7 5:30 p.m. May 6 (if necessary game)