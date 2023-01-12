Discounted Bonnaroo tickets go on sale today

Thunder Radio WMSR in Manchester is once again selling Bonnaroo weekend passes to Coffee County residents at a discounted rate for the 2023 festival.

Local ticket sales will coincide with Bonnaroo’s ticket sales, which launch on 12:00 p.m. Thursday, January 12th, 2023. This will be the third year Thunder Radio has handled local ticket sales for the festival.

“If you live in Coffee County and want to purchase tickets to the festival, going through Thunder Radio will save you some money,” said Thunder Radio co-owner Josh Peterson. “But you have to move fast. We have a very limited number of tickets available to us and only a two week window to sell them. It will be first come, first serve.”

Ticket sales will go from 12 p.m. Thursday, January 12th through end of day January 26th, or while supplies last. After that, the local ticket discount will not be available and anyone wishing to get tickets will need to purchase at the current tier price through bonnaroo.com.

Local ticket sales will work slightly different this year than in previous years. There will be no ticket sales handled at the physical radio station. When it is time for tickets to go on sale (NOON, Thursday, January 12, 2023.) anyone wishing to purchase tickets can either call the station (931-728-3526) or email the station (josh.peterson.wmsr@gmail.com) to receive a special code. The person can then use that code and visit a special purchase link, which will be available here (thunder1320.com/bonnaroo) to purchase tickets. You can also visit the station to receive a code, but tickets are not available at the station.

PURCHASE INSTRUCTIONS:

Tickets go on sale 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12

Call the station at (931) 728-3526 for code, or

Email josh.peterson.wmsr@gmail.com for code

Use code to purchase tickets at thunder1320.com/bonnaroo

Once the special promo code is used it will no longer be valid. Limit of four tickets per code and purchaser must reside in Coffee County. Anyone living outside the county will have the transaction cancelled by Bonnaroo ticketing.

Price per ticket will be approximately $300 after taxes and fees. Exact price will be available closer to January 12th. There will be no parking passes, camping passes, day passes or VIP passes sold through the radio station. Those will need to be purchased separate through bonnaroo.com.

Anyone with questions can submit them to Peterson via email at josh.peterson.wmsr@gmail.com or call 931-728-1320.

This year’s festival will see the Foo Fighters headline the final night. Also appearing are Paramore, Lil Nas X, Korn, Kendrick Lamar, Sheryl Crow, Odesza, among many others.