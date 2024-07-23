Connect with us

News

Dirkes takes command of 704th Test Group

Published

Writer: Bradley Hicks

Col. Wayne Dirkes assumed command of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex 704th Test Group during a Change of Command ceremony July 8, 2024, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico.

The mission of the 704 TG is to operate world-class test facilities for high-speed sled track testing, navigation and guidance system testing, radar signature measurements, weapons systems flight testing, and Air Force Liaison for all Air Force programs tested at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.

The 704 TG is comprised of 704 TG Detachment 1, Operating Location-A and 704 TG Detachment 2 located at WSMR; the 586th Flight Test Squadron, 746th Flight Test Squadron, 846th Test Squadron and 704 TG Test Support Squadron, all located at Holloman AFB; and the Aerospace Survivability and Safety Office located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

Dirkes is a command pilot with more than 2,270 flight hours in more than two dozen different aircraft including the T-37B Tweet, UH-1H Iroquois, multiple variants of the C-12 Huron, T-38 Talon, UH-72A Lakota, T-6 Texan, UH-1N Huey, CV-22 and MV-22 Osprey, X-26A Frigate, CH-46 Sea Knight, and HH-60W Jolly Green II. He has deployed five times in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, flying 300 combat hours in the HH-60G Pave Hawk.

The new 704 TG commander also flew rescue missions into New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina. He is credited with 180 career “saves” from personnel recovery missions in combat and civil environments.

Col. Wayne Dirkes, right center, takes the guidon from Arnold Engineering Development Complex Commander Col. Grant Mizell, left, to assume command of the AEDC 704th Test Group during a Change of Command ceremony July 8, 2024, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Also pictured is outgoing 704 TG commander Col. Karl Seekamp, right. (U.S. Air Force photo)

