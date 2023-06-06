Director of Castle Ministries Arrested for Financial Exploitation of Elderly, Shelbyville Police Launch Investigation

Brenda Knight, the director of Castle Ministries, was arrested on charges of financial exploitation of the elderly following an investigation launched jointly by the Tennessee Department of Human Services and the Shelbyville Police Department. The investigation, which began on May 25, 2023, was prompted by numerous complaints regarding Knight’s alleged exploitation of homeless and elderly individuals under her care.

Before the Tennessee Department of Human Services filed a complaint, the Shelbyville Police Department had already been conducting an investigation into Knight’s management of the Open Hands Shelter on Hickory Drive and Castle Ministries on Madison Street. The investigation revealed disturbing evidence of financial exploitation, leading to Knight’s subsequent arrest. She is charged with theft of property over $1,000 and the financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable person.

In addition to Knight’s arrest, the Shelbyville Police Department executed search warrants on Knight’s residence at the women’s shelter on Mullinswood Road and the Castle Ministries Discipleship School on Madison Street. The authorities are continuing their investigation into the operations of the Open Hands Shelter and Castle Ministries.

Detective Samuel Campbell of the Shelbyville Police Department is leading the investigation and urges anyone with additional information to come forward. Detective Campbell can be reached at 931-684-5811. The Shelbyville Police Department expresses gratitude to the Tennessee Department of Human Services for their invaluable assistance in this case.