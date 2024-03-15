Connect with us

Dillard signs to play volleyball at Cleveland State

In front of family, friends, coaches and teammates on Friday, March 15, Coffee County senior Zowee Dillard signed to play college softball at Cleveland State. -- Photo by Josh Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM

Zowee Dillard has been wowing Lady Raider volleyball fans with her big hits for years now.

The senior has been a major contributor to the Coffee County Central volleyball program since her sophomore campaign. Now she will take her talents to Cleveland Tennessee after signing her Letter of Intent with Cleveland State on Friday.

Volleyball coach Andrew Taylor congratulated Dillard and explained the type of player Cleveland State will be getting.

“We are so happy for Zowee to be able to keep playing this game,” said Taylor. “She’s an excellent young lady with an incredible work ethic. Cleveland State is getting a competitor who will have a chance to make an impact for them.”

Cleveland State is looking to rebuild after a tough 4-19 season in 2023.

Zowee Dillard goes for a kill during a preseason playday Saturday, July 22, 2023. — Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

