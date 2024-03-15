Dillard signs to play volleyball at Cleveland State

Zowee Dillard has been wowing Lady Raider volleyball fans with her big hits for years now.

The senior has been a major contributor to the Coffee County Central volleyball program since her sophomore campaign. Now she will take her talents to Cleveland Tennessee after signing her Letter of Intent with Cleveland State on Friday.

Volleyball coach Andrew Taylor congratulated Dillard and explained the type of player Cleveland State will be getting.

“We are so happy for Zowee to be able to keep playing this game,” said Taylor. “She’s an excellent young lady with an incredible work ethic. Cleveland State is getting a competitor who will have a chance to make an impact for them.”