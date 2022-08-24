Digital tickets available for 97th Coffee Pot rivalry

The historic Coffee Pot rivalry between Coffee County Central and Tullahoma will renew for the 97th time Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 when the two teams get together in Tullahoma.
Tullahoma, fresh off the program’s first ever state championship in 2021, is riding a 16 game winning streak overall and a 5-game winning streak in the rivalry.
Tullahoma enters the game 1-0 after beating Shelbyville to open the season last Thursday. The Raiders are 0-1 after a heartbreaking 27-20 loss to Franklin County. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Wilkins Stadium.
Once again, this year’s game is featured by the Great American Rivalry Series as one of the top rivalry games in the country.
TICKETS
Anyone wishing to attend the game can purchase tickets digitally and avoid any long ticket lines. Tickets can be bought by clicking here or by using the Go Fan mobile app for iPhone. Tickets are $7 plus any applicable fees.
HOW TO LISTEN
Game coverage on Thunder Radio begins at 6 p.m. with the Friday Night Thunder pregame show. Inside the stadium, listen at 106.7 FM. In Manchester listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or on the Manchester Go app for your smartphone (free download). Pregame show includes interviews with both head coaches, matchup breakdowns and region scoreboard and breakdown. Friday Night Thunder halftime and postgame shows will feature game highlights.
SERIES HISTORY
2021 THS 38, CHS 7
2020 THS 42, CHS 13
2019 THS 35, CHS 0
2018 THS 48, CHS 8
2017 THS 42, CHS 41
2016 CHS 49, THS 10
2015 CHS 42, THS 7
2014 THS 20 CHS 7
2013 THS 12 CHS 9
2012 THS 31 CHS 21
2011 THS 32 CHS 7
2010 THS 43 CHS 39
2009 THS 26 CHS 14
2008 THS 34 CHS 7
2007 CHS 42 THS 21
2006 THS 42 CHS 7
2005 THS 16 CHS 14
2004 THS 34 CHS 33
2003 CHS 14 THS 12
2002 THS 35 CHS 22
2001 THS 38 CHS 20
2000 THS 15 CHS 7
1999 THS 38 CHS 21
1998 THS 24 CHS 0
1997 THS 25 CHS 17
1996 CHS 18 THS 13
1995 THS 28 CHS 7
1994 THS 28 CHS 26
1993 THS 6 CHS 0
1992 THS 18 CHS 6
1991 THS 15 CHS 0
1990 THS 39 CHS 14
1989 CHS 10 THS 7
1988 THS 42 CHS 0
1987 THS 41 CHS 0
1986 THS 35 CHS 0
1985 CHS 17 THS 14
1984 THS 28 CHS 6
1983 THS 35 CHS 0
1982 CHS 28 THS 14
1981 CHS 20 THS 0
1980 CHS 14 THS 0
1979 THS 7 CHS 6
1978 THS 21 CHS 3
1977 CHS 12 THS 0
1976 CHS 10 THS 6
1975 CHS 14 THS 7
1974 CHS 14 THS 12
1973 CHS 28 THS 0
1972 THS 20 CHS 8
1971 THS 14 CHS 0
1970 CHS 28 THS 0
1969 CHS 6 THS 0
1968 THS 14 CHS 6
1967 CHS 27 THS 7
1966 CHS 20 THS 7
1965 THS 14 CHS 7
1964 THS 7 CHS 7 *
1963 THS 21 CHS 6
1962 THS 30 CHS 7
1961 THS 13 CHS 6
1960 THS 40 CHS 0
1959 CHS 26 THS 0
1958 CHS 10 THS 7
1957 THS 13 CHS 0
1956 THS 48 CHS 6
1955 THS 52 CHS 6
1954 THS 33 CHS 0
1953 CHS 13 THS 0
1952 CHS 34 THS 0
1951 THS 19 CHS 7
1950 THS 33 CHS 7
1949 THS 38 CHS 6
1948 CHS 32 THS 13
1947 THS 13 CHS 6
1946 THS 38 CHS 13
1945 THS 13 CHS 7
1944 NO GAME
1943 NO GAME
1942 THS 6 CHS 6*
1941 THS 6 CHS 0
1940 THS 20 CHS 0
1939 THS 19 CHS 6
1938 THS 24 CHS 19
1937 THS 12 CHS 0
1936 THS 8 CHS 7
1935 CHS 6 THS 0
1934 THS 13 CHS 0
1933 CHS 13 THS 0
1932 THS 6 CHS 0
1931 CHS 7 THS 6
1930 THS 15 CHS 12
1929 CHS 7 THS 6
1928 CHS 19 THS 0
1927 CHS 19 THS 0
1926 CHS 21 THS 0
1925 THS 6 CHS 0
1924 THS 6 CHS 0
Wins over 96 games
THS: 63 CHS: 31 *The 1942 and 1964 games ended in ties, and the game was not played in 1943 or 1944 (game suspended for fighting).
Most points scored
THS: 52 (1955) CHS: 49 (2016)
Most combined points 2017
THS 42, CHS 41 (83 total points)
Largest margin of victory:
THS 52-6 (1955) CHS: 49-10 (2016)
Shutouts
THS: 18 shutouts CHS: 14 shutouts