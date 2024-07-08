Mrs. Dianne Keele, age 78, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Murfreesboro, TN.

Mrs. Keele was born in Coffee County, TN, to her late parents Lawton Abbey Hill and Sally Cathleane Jacobs Hill. She worked as a secretary for North Coffee Elementary School until her retirement. Mrs. Keele was a member of Bell Springs Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening working with plants and flowers and she also enjoyed watching Atlanta Braves baseball and Tennessee Titans football. Mrs. Keele enjoyed talking on the phone with family and friends and enjoyed spending time with family. One of her favorite activities was sitting on the back porch in her rocking chair.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mickey Keele and brother, LA Hill.

Mrs. Keele is survived by a son, Chuck (Stephanie) Fulks; daughters, Tammy Fulks and Shanda York; sisters, Maggie Medley, Bertha Stephens, and Janice Reed; grandchildren, Justin (Alesha) Sullivan, Jonathan Sullivan, and Brandon (Kaitlin Davis) Fulks; great grandchildren, Amber Sullivan, Ireland Sullivan, Samantha Sullivan, Lauren Fulks; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2024, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 11:00am in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Farrar Hill Cemetery in Coffee County.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Keele family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com