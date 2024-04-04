Diane Maccagnone

(Patricia) Diane McMullin Maccagnone passed from this world on Sunday, March 31, 2024 at her home in Manchester, TN. She was born on October 22, 1945 in Sparta, TN to Elmer Ray McMullin and Katherine Hill Jones McMullin. Most of her life was spent in Detroit, MI as her parents had moved there to work in the auto factories. Diane had a good childhood and had lots of friends as she went through her teenage years.

Diane married Dennis Maccagnone in Michigan and they moved from Michigan to Manchester, TN shortly after their first son, Darrin, was born. Their two other sons, Devon and Dale, were born in Tennessee. When Diane and Dennis divorced, she was left with three boys to raise. Her parents, who had moved to Coffee County when they retired, were a tremendous help to Diane during those years.

Diane worked at Walmart and later at the Coffee County Court Clerk’s office where she worked for many years. Diane loved antiquing and collecting fans and on most days she could be found working in her yard.

Diane is preceded in death by both of her parents. She’s survived by her three sons, Darrin Maccagnone of Nashville, Devon (Jennifer) Maccagnone of Manchester and Dale Maccagnone of Manchester, as well as three grandchildren, Dalton (Bree) Maccagnone, Tanner Maccagnone and Erin Maccagnone, all of Manchester. She is also survived by her only sister, Sandra McMullin Bennett of Manchester, as well as her nephew, David Bennett McMullin of Atlanta and his husband, Deron Davis and their children, Elliott McMullin Davis and Emma McMullin Davis.

At the request of Diane, no funeral or memorial service will be held. Online remembrances and condolences may be made at www.manchesterfuneralhome.com.

Manchester Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.