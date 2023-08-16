Connect with us

Obituaries

Diana Gail Lowe

Published

Diana Gail Lowe of Manchester, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at the age of 65. A native of Centerville, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Sue Chandler Campbell. Diana will be cremated with no services being planned at this time.

 She was a high school graduate and retired from Hawkersmith nursery in Manchester after approximately 25 years of service.

Diana is survived by two sons, Tony Campbell of Von Aqua, Tennessee, Tommy Campbell of Centerville, Tennessee, one daughter, Nicole Lowe of Manchester, Tennessee, one sister, Pearl Simon of Texas and six grandchildren, Michael Campbell, Sabrina Cambell, Hannah Shepard, Brittney Shepard, Faith Shepard, and Alexxa Lowe.  

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

