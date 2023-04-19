Developers working to bring 150 home development to Interstate Drive

A housing development that includes up to 157 lots for single family housing is in the works for the Interstate Drive area.

Earlier this year Manchester Planning and Zoning Commission passed a preliminary plat approval of 157 lots for single family housing R4 high-density residential.

At the city planning meeting on Monday (April 17), planning and zoning passed the construction plan for the development pending a punch list of items that need to be addressed.

According to Brittany Fiske with Manchester Codes, the punch list is mostly standard items with any development. One item slightly out of the ordinary – the city requested an additional comment on the traffic study from the traffic engineer to ensure no conflict with the Unity Medical Center emergency room. Fiske said the traffic engineer indicated that would not be a problem.

Developers will also need Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) approval for extension of the public water and sewer.

The location of the development is at 402 Interstate Drive – which is across from Unity Medical Center and is the site of the former Fairway Driving Range, which has long-been shuttered.

There is no firm timeline for when work could begin on that site.