Detention saves the day for Dusty’s Kids

The 19th Annual Dusty Elam Foundation benefit will still kick off Friday with “Dusty’s Day” — designated for special needs students in Coffee County to enjoy a day of fun.

But due to inclement weather the fun will be moving from the Elam farm on Woodbury Highway to Detention at the Elementary in Morrison.

Foundation organizers made the announcement late Thursday with stormy weather in the Friday forecast.

The police escort for the kids will leave Coffee County High School at 9:30 A.M.

The route will be to 41/55 intersection, slight turn on highway 41 to go around College Street then back on route 55. The escort will then traverse to Interstate Drive, then down State Highway 53 past Coffee Middle and New Union, take a right on Brandon Rd. a left on Maple Springs and a right on Wayside back to Highway 55 and then to Detention (in Morrison). Anyone located along that route is encouraged to cheer them on as they go past.

The Benefit event will still be held Saturday, May 13 rain or shine at the Elam Farm – 5223 Woodbury Highway. Kids 12 and under are free, tickets are $25 and available at the gate for everyone else. Admission includes games, field events, inflatables and all food. Gates open at noon.