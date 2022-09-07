Demolition Derby, Wrestling to highlight Thursday night Coffee County Fair activities

The 165th Coffee County Fair officially got underway Saturday, Sept. 3 with opening ceremonies events continue through the end of the day Saturday, Sept. 10.

The big events for Thursday include wrestling and demolition derby – both slated to begin at 6 p.m. Admission charge on Thursday is $10.

The Coffee County Fairgrounds are located at 99 Lakeview Drive.

Midway rides are active everyday Wristbands can be purchased on site or online by clicking here. Upcoming fair dates and information below the video:

Thursday, Sept. 8

Gate admission $10. Gates open at 4 p.m., rides at 5 p.m.

5 pm – Nick’s Kids Show

5:15 – Southern States Wrestling Meet & Greet

6 pm – Demolition Derby

6 pm – Southern States Wrestling

6 pm – Junior Dairy Cattle Show

7 pm – Nick’s Game Show

Friday, Sept. 9

Gate admission $10 after 4 p.m.., free admission before. Rides open at 1 p.m.

11 am – Youth Field Day

1 pm – Nick’s Game Show

2 pm – Ice Cream Eating Contest

3 pm – Nick’s Kids Show

3 pm – Hair to Hare Affair

5 pm – Beard and Mullet Contest

5:30 pm – Double Shot Concert

6 pm – Open & Junior Beef Cattle Show

6:45 – Justin Williams Show

7 pm – Nick’s Kids Show

7 pm – Hair to Hare Affair

8 pm – Brandon Davis concert

Saturday, Sept. 10

Gate admission $10. Gates open at 8 a.m., rides begin at 11 a.m.

9 am – Friends of the Pet Show

11:30 am – Peddle PUll

11:30 – Open & Junior Beef

1 pm – Power Wheels Derby

1 pm – Nick’s Kids Show

1 pm – Hair to Hare Affair

2 pm – Watermelon eating contest

4 pm – Rooster Crowing Contest

5 pm – Mule Race

5 pm – Nick’s Kids Show

7 pm – Nick’s Kids Show

7 pm – Mud Race

More event info here.