Obituaries

Delores June Stephens

Published

Delores June Stephens of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at her residence at the age of 70. Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, March 25, 2024 at 12 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.  The family will receive friends from 10 AM until the service time.

A native of Taft, TN, Delores was the daughter of the late Henry Clay and Edna Mae Berryhill Honea. She loved children and operated the Stephens Daycare for 33 years. She always enjoyed working and was an avid Elvis fan.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Stephens was preceded in life by brothers, Alton, Tyrone, Pastor H E, Jimmy and James Honea and sister, Martha Ann Parker

Mrs. Stephens is survived by sons, Jason Bradford (Amber) of Tullahoma and Chad Stephens (fiancé, Barbie Cummings) of Tullahoma and six grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations be made in her honor to Shriners Hospitals for Children, P O Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

