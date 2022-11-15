Delivery driver brings guns and drugs to Sewanee Elementary School

School Resource Officer Josh Alexander was welcoming students Thursday, November 10, at Sewanee Elementary. A delivery truck entered onto the property to make a produce delivery. SRO Alexander smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from the delivery truck as it drove past him. SRO Alexander spoke to the delivery driver and the driver confirmed that there were illegal narcotics in the vehicle.

SRO Alexander began a search of the truck cab and recovered:

7.6 Ounces of a substance believed to be fentanyl

9 Ounces of a substance believed to be marijuana

Loaded 9mm handgun

$4,463 of U.S. Currency

Christopher James Duncan is charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance With Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, or Sell

Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance With Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, or Sell

Drug Free Zone Violation

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Duncan is being held on a $250,000.00 bond.

Christopher Duncan made two produce deliveries earlier that morning at two other Franklin County schools. The produce for Sewanee Elementary, Cowan Elementary, and Huntland School was isolated and seized.