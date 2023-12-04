Delia “Dede” G. Henderson, of Enterprise, Alabama, passed this life on Friday, December 1st, 2023 at her home at the age of 60. Dede was born in Manchester, TN to the late Kenneth Griffin and Lucile Phillips Griffin who survives. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Enterprise, Alabama. In addition to her mother, Dede is survived by her husband, Barry Henderson; one daughter, Chloe Henderson; one son, Caleb Henderson (Marisa); one sister, Debi Craig (Ron), one brother, Tommy Griffin (Brenda); and one grandson, Dawson Henderson. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 5th, 2023 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 6th, 2023 at 10:00am at Highland Baptist Church in Tullahoma with Pastors John Reimer and Jim Norman officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.