Deceased Female Found on Lightfoot Lane in Franklin County: Investigation Underway

Breaking news, on February 2nd, 2023 at approximately 9:56 am, a deceased female was found on Lightfoot Lane.

Franklin County Sheriff arrived on the scene and transported the 53-year-old female to the Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The case is under investigation and an autopsy has been ordered. If you have any information, please contact Sergeant Todd Hindman at 931-968-6050 or Franklin County Consolidated Communication Center at 931-967-2331.

Updates will be provided as more details become available.