Debra Sue Shelton

Debra Sue Towry Millraney Shelton, age 62, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, September 12, 2026, in Gainesville, GA.

Mrs. Shelton was born in Hammond, IN to her late parents James Edward Towry and Ruby Lee Posey McCormick. Mrs. Shelton had recently retired earlier this year from teaching for 30+ years, a career which she dearly admired, especially teaching math. She was a longtime caregiver for her mother for several years up until her passing. In her free time, she enjoyed camping, loved spending time with her grandkids, and enjoyed sitting outside listening to nature. She had a passion for music that she passed along to her sons. Mrs. Shelton was a selfless and caring person who always put others before herself. She had a beautiful smile that could brighten any room.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Billy Towry and Eddie Towry; step-father, Henry McCormick.

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Mrs. Shelton is survived by her husband, Marty Shelton; sons, Chris Millraney (Heather) and Michael Millraney (Maggie); step-sons, Hunter Shelton and Cody Shelton; brothers, Paul Towry (Darlene), Bob Towry (Kizzie), and Alan Towry (Tresia); grandchildren, Kaylee Millraney, Memphis Millraney, Allie Rose Millraney, and John Michael Millraney; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 18, 2026, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2026, at 11:00am in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Freeman officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Huntland, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shelton family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com