Debra Elaine Moffitt, 72, of Manchester entered into God’s kingdom on March 24,2023 at Willow Branch Retirement Home in McMinnville, TN. She was born on March 21, 1951 to Clifton (Tip) Walden and Audrey Holt-Walden.

Debra was preceded in death by her grandparents Cular and Pauline Holt; and Lonnie and Rena Walden; parents Clifton (Tip) and Audrey Holt- Walden; and her husband Phillip B. Moffitt Jr.

Debra, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother is survived in death by her son and his wife, Kenny and Donna Moffitt; daughter and her husband Desiree and Robert Taylor; grandchildren Natalie and her husband Ronald Crowson, Brady and his wife Amber Moffitt, Hannah and her husband Noah Blankenship, Robert (Max) Taylor, and Ayden Taylor, her great- grandchildren Paisley Moffitt, Noah Jace Blankenship, Noah Crowson, Sawyer Crowson, and Braeden Crowson; and her sister Dede and Butch McCullough.

Upon graduation from Coffee County High School in 1969, Debra attended school in Columbia State College and graduated in 1971 as a Lab Technician. She married Phillip B. Moffitt Jr. on November 12, 1972. She worked at Coffee County General Hospital for several years and Murfreesboro Medical Clinic. Later she worked as the administrative assistant for the Manchester Public Works department until she retired in 2006. She also proudly served as President of resident council at Willow Branch Retirement Home.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Coffee County Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. and she will then be laid to rest at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

Manchester Funeral Home & Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Moffitt family.