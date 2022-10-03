Deborah Kay Wright passed this life on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the age of 63. Services are scheduled for Monday, October 3, 2022 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until the service time.

Deborah was born in Winchester, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Lula Sons Haddon. She loved being with her family and friends and enjoyed cooking, collecting and going to yard sales.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Wayne Barrett; sisters; Rebecca Morris (Royce), Roberta Morris, Judy Haddon, Tammie Coker, Lauretta Steele and Tina Buford (C J) and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in her honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.