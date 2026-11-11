Deborah Ann Clark of Tullahoma, Tennessee passed from this life on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at her residence at the age of 72 years.

A native of Manchester, Tennessee, she is the daughter of the late Basil and Judy Damron Gilliam. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by one brother, Steve Gilliam and two sisters, Becky and Belinda Gilliam.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 12:00 PM from the Chapel of Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma, Tennessee. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

Deborah was a loving wife and mother who loved her family tremendously. She was a person with a big heart and would help anyone. Her big heart also extended to animals. If she found a stray animal or a wounded animal of any kind, she was all about taking care of them and nursing them back to health. She was a great cook and enjoyed cooking for her family. She did a lot of babysitting and loved children, especially her grandchildren. One of Deborah’s greatest pleasures was riding and tending to horses. When her health allowed, you would find her riding her horses.

Her survivors include her husband of 56 years, Terry Clark of Tullahoma, Tennessee, children, Terry Clark II of Estill Springs, Tennessee, Austin Clark of Fayetteville, Tennessee, Lucas Clark of Tullahoma, Tennessee, Jada Clark of Tullahoma, Tennessee, sisters, Kathy York of Manchester, Tennessee, Pam Gilliam of Estill Springs, Tennessee, twelve grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneral home.com Daves-Culbertson funeral home is honored to assist the family of Deborah Clark.