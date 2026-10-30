Debora Sue Richards, affectionately known as Debbie to her family and friends, passed away on October 28, 2026, at the age of 72. Born in Detroit, Michigan, on June 18, 1954, Debbie moved to Tullahoma, Tennessee, as a teenager when her parents retired there. To her two beloved nieces, she was lovingly known as Aunt Debbie, a name that will forever hold a special place in their hearts. Debbie built her professional career as a computer programmer at Arnold Engineering, where she helped write programs for the space program. Her sharp mind and exceptional problem-solving abilities extended far beyond her professional work. She had a remarkable knack for figuring things out and could solve just about any problem someone brought to her. A lifelong learner and gifted craftswoman, Debbie was always eager to try something new. Her curiosity led her into a wide variety of crafts, including leatherworking, ironwork, and silver jewelry making. She explored the art of making musical instruments and went a step further by learning to play them. Whatever captured her interest, she embraced the challenge, developed her skills, and often mastered it. There seemed to be very little she couldn’t accomplish when she set her mind to something. Debbie was a special human in that she was always giving of herself to a fault. She loved deeply and wished for that in return. She loved trying to help anyone in need. Family was a treasured part of Debbie’s life. She shared a special bond with her twin sister, Brenda (Jim) Abbott, and was especially devoted to her nieces, Christine (Danny) Hunter and Samantha (Candalee) Abbott, who were her pride and joy. Her great-nephews, John Madison Appling, Jackson Manning Appling, and Jesse Ragan Hunter, and her great-nieces, Sara Danielle Hunter and Riya Quinn Kumar, also brought immense happiness to her life. The love she shared with her family was a treasured part of who she was, and the memories they made together will continue to be cherished. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, William Roosevelt Richards and Ida May Richards; as well as her brother, William (Bill) Roosevelt Richards; and her sister, Mary Sybil Hillis. Debbie leaves behind a legacy of creativity, intelligence, independence, and love. She will be remembered for her remarkable abilities, her adventurous spirit, her gift for solving problems, and the deep love she held for her family. She was a woman who continually explored, learned, created, and found ways to help those around her. To Christine and Samantha, she will forever be Aunt Debbie—a beloved aunt, a source of inspiration, and a treasured part of their lives whose memory will never fade. To her sister, she will be her forever half. A visitation and celebration of Debbie’s life will be held on Saturday, October 31st, 2026 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-3:00pm.