Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Death penalty option for child rapists heads to governor’s desk

Published

The General Assembly recently approved legislation allowing the state to seek the death penalty as an option for those convicted of raping a child under the age of 12. 

“If we are going to have the death penalty for any offense, it should be an option for these offenses,” said bill sponsor House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland. “Not in every single case, but in those cases where there are aggravating circumstances… it should at least be an option for a jury for the worst of the worst offenders out there.”

In order to be eligible for the death penalty, biological evidence must be presented during a trial linking the defendant to the crime, and serious bodily injury must have been caused to the victim.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 House Bill 1663 builds on the General Assembly’s efforts in recent years to improve public safety, reduce recidivism rates, and hold criminals accountable through smart-on-crime justice reforms. The General Assembly in 2022 passed truth in sentencing laws that increased penalties for the most violent of crimes and now requires offenders to serve 85-100 percent of their sentences. 

House Bill 1663 will now head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law. It will take effect July 1.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023