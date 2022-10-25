The family of Deanna Marie Freeman-Newman is saddened to announce her passing on October 24, 2022, at the age of 50 years.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 11 years, David, stepson, Jacob, and her three fur babies: Dixie, Chesty, and Spanky. Father, Delmus L. Freeman (Janey), mother, Jennifer L. Rogers, sister Stefanie Freeman Jones (Scott) and little brother George L. Freeman, as well as The Stonecrest OG’s, and many, many loving friends.

Born in Anchorage, Alaska on April 14, 1972, Dee never met a stranger and no one ever forgot her huge smile or kind words. Dee only loved two things more than her friends and family—-Alabama Football and fishing. She graduated Manchester Central High in 1990 and was a Registered Nurse at Stonecrest Hospital for 13 years.

Her bright light and big heart left us too soon, but we will forever remember her warmth, love, and generosity.

A celebration of Dee’s life will be held on Saturday, October 29th at 11:30 in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, October 28, from 5 – 8 PM at the funeral home and from 8:30 AM until time of service on Saturday.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the Sara Cannon Cancer Center for their wonderful care and compassion and to the amazing Stonecrest OG’s who made her final days as happy and comfortable as possible.

In lieu of flowers, Dee would prefer donations made in her honor to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital or your local SPCA

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Newman family.

Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.manchesterfuneralhome.com