Deadline to sign up for first year of CMS wrestling is approaching

This fall marks the first year that wrestling will be offered to students at Coffee County Middle School.

Sign ups have begun and will go through August 29th. Coaches encourage all students at CMS who are interested in participating to sign up as soon as possible.

Sign up packets are available in Mrs. Weitzel’s classroom (class #258). To be signed up, packets must be filled out and returned to Mrs. Weitzel by the end of the school day on Aug. 29.

Wrestling is available for both boys and girls. Practices will begin Sept. 1 and the season will go through December.

Anyone with questions should contact coach Josh Mainville at 518-528-3851, coach Derrick Strickland at 931-588-7273 or email joshmainville@gmail.com

