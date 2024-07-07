Dead Period is over. Here is what’s next for high school sports

The TSSAA mandated two-week dead period ends at midnight Sunday, July 7. Here is a look at what is coming up for high school sports – including the Coffee County Central Red Raiders.

GOLF IS FIRST OFF THE TEE

Pun aside – golf is up first. The first official golf practice can be held on Monday, July 15th. The first official contest date for golf is Monday, July 29th.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

FOOTBALL ACCLIMATION

Football will begin its “heat acclimation” period on Monday, July 22. According to TSSAA, each athlete must complete heat acclimation with 2 days of helmets only and 3 days in helmets and shoulder pads before beginning practice in full equipment.

EVERYONE ELSE

Monday, July 29th is a big day for all other fall sports. While there are plenty of voluntary offseason workouts, that is the date of the first “official practice” for volleyball, girls soccer, cross country and football.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Girls soccer can begin officially playing matches on August 12, while volleyball and cross country can fire up games and meets on August 19th. The first official football game can be held on August 23rd.