Daylight Saving Time Reminder: Set Your Clocks Forward This Weekend

With Daylight Saving Time (DST) just around the corner, many people across the United States are preparing to spring forward an hour this Sunday, March 12th, 2023. This annual event, which occurs on the second Sunday of March, has been in effect for more than a century, and is aimed at extending daylight hours and conserving energy.

Despite its long-standing tradition, the practice of changing the clocks twice a year has been a topic of controversy in recent years. Critics of DST argue that the time change can have negative effects on health, including sleep disruption and an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes. Additionally, opponents argue that DST can be a major inconvenience, disrupting schedules and causing confusion among those who may forget to change their clocks.

Despite the criticisms, the practice of DST remains in effect in many countries around the world. For those in the US, the time will spring forward by one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, meaning that sunrise and sunset will occur an hour later in the day. As always, experts recommend adjusting your sleep schedule in the days leading up to DST to avoid any disruptions to your routine.

Whether you’re a supporter or a critic of DST, be sure to set your clocks ahead an hour this weekend.

