Dawn Renee Tilford of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, November 24th, 2022. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on June 18, 1965 to the late Alex and Kathleen Thomas. During her life she enjoyed going to various events and outings with her husband and some of her favorite times were spent with her family, children and grandchildren. Rarely did you ever see her without her furbaby Max. Dawn loved all animals and one day dreamed of owning an animal rescue. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals, most especially over the holidays. Dawn never met a stranger and was known for her loud, vibrant and “tell it like it is” personality. She enjoyed doing her paint by numbers, had a passion for music and was avid about watching her shows. Dawn is survived by her husband Limuel Tilford; son, Alex Brown; daughter, Jamie Brown; step-son, Dewan Brazelton; three grandchildren, Katelyn McCormack, Alexxa Brown and Alex Herman Brown ll; two sisters, Angel Evans (Carl) and Misty Thomas Whipple (Steve); brother, Daniel Thomas (Kim); two sister-in-laws, Laboria Alexandria (Sammy) and Charalette Smith (Darrin).

