Dawn Maree’ Hayner

Published

Dawn Maree’ Hayner, of Estill Springs, passed this life on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at her home at the age of 78. Mrs. Hayner was born in Annandale, Virginia to the late Jon F. and Ann McDanials Leissler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Hayner; one sons, David Tinsley; and two sisters. Mrs. Hayner is survived by two daughters, Jeanne (Mike) Howard and Dawn (Ryan) Richardson; one son, Donovan (Shannon) Tinsley; eight grandchildren, Kori, Skylar, Jessica, Nick, Brooke, Emillee, Skye, and Jahna; and 10 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 26th, 2023 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 10:00am-12:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 12:00pm with Father Michael Murphy officiating.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

