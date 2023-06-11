Davis signs to play softball with Volunteer State

It took an odd promise and a late, spur of the moment decision – but Kaitlyn Davis is going to play college softball.

In front of dozens of friends, family, coaches and teammates, the 2023 Coffee County Central graduate on Friday signed with Volunteer State Community College.

“I went for a visit in September and they are just a bunch of country folks up there,” explained Davis. “It made it easier (for me).”

Davis highlighted an interesting promise made during the recruiting process.

“He said I’ll make you a deal. If you don’t commit, I’ll let your daddy kill the biggest deer on our farm. If you do commit, I’ll let you kill the biggest deer on our farm.”

Despite that and a senior season filled with success, Davis was still unsure she wanted to play college softball until last weekend. While giving lessons at JRL3 Baseball, Davis said instructor Joel Lynch looked at her and said, “Let’s call (Volunteer state).”

“We called, and that was it. My parents didn’t even know,” explained Davis.

Davis has been one of the all time bests to play for the CHS Lady Raider softball program. She graduates at the program’s all time home run record holder with 33 and the single-season home run record holder with 13 her sophomore season. She had 110 career RBIs and a career .374 average.

In the circle she posted a 43-12 record with a 1.81 ERA over her four seasons (COVID shortened freshman season).

Volunteer State is located in Gallatin, Tennessee. Kaitlyn Davis rounds third base and celebrates with coach Brandon McWhorter after a three-run home run Monday, April 3, 2023. — Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio.