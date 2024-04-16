David William Hill Jr. of Tullahoma passed away on Saturday, April 13th, 2024 at Parkview Senior Living at the age of 83. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, David and Carmel Hill, his brother, James Hill, and sisters Diane Hill Riggs, Jeanette Hill Gordon, and Rose Marie Hill Lawson. He is survived by his sister, Mary Jane Hill Pettersen, and brother Robert N. Hill. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret G. Hill. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Lee Brown (Tim), son, David W. Hill III; four grandchildren, Erin Lee Hardigree (Sidney), Kaylee Brown, Ryan Lee Hill, and Aleigh Hill; and three great-grandchildren, Blaiklee, Brantlee, and Sadie. Dave was born in Norton, VA, graduated from John I. Burton High School in 1960, and was later inducted into his high school’s hall of fame. He graduated in Aerospace and was a Co-Operative in Engineering from VA Tech at ARO, Inc. at AEDC from 1961-1965. While at AEDC he attended the University of Tennessee Space Institute graduate school in Mechanical Engineering. Dave was also a registered Mechanical Engineer in the state of Tennessee. During his employment at AEDC from 1965 to 1990 he held various positions including Test Project Engineer, Program Manager, and Supervisor in the Aerospace Environmental Facility and the 4T/16T/16S Aircraft Weapon Integration Group in the Prolusion Wind Tunnel Facility. He was the Program Manager for the design and installation of the 16T/16S Captive Trajectory System, and the Long Wavelength Infrared Threat Simulator from 1983-1990 before accepting a position with Calspan, Inc. at NASA Langley Research Center to manage the operation of the National Transonic Facility from 1990-1997. In 1997 he accepted the position of Vice President and Deputy General Manager of Field Services of Micro Craft NASA contracts which he held until 1999. From 1999-2008 Dave was a Vice President and General Manager of Diversitech, Inc., and managed a joint venture company for operation and maintenance of NASA’s Glenn Research Center/Plum Brook Station in Sandusky, OH. His engineering and technician team was recognized by NASA for the development of the landing system for the successful Mars rovers- Spirit, and Opportunity in 2001 and 2004. Per his wishes, no services for Mr. Hill are being planned at this time, but for those who wish, the family asks that donations in Dave’s memory be made to the Tullahoma Animal Shelter- 942 Maplewood Avenue, Tullahoma, TN 37388.

