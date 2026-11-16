David Vincent “Big D” Murray of Pelham, Tennessee passed for this life on Friday, November 13, 2026, at NHC in Tullahoma, Tennessee at the age of 81 years.

David Murray was born in Dorchester, Massachusetts on June 3, 1945, to the late Margaret Holland and Joseph Murray. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Mattie Murray, his son Dennis Lawyer, sisters Peggy Mapes, and Pauline Murray, grandchildren Brent Lumb and Blaise Lawyer.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 11:00am from the Chapel at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma, Tennessee. Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 10:00 until the time of service. Burial will follow at Red Hill (Warren) Cemetery in Pelham, Tennessee.

David Murray was a Retired 1st Army Sergeant, 22 years of service. Most people knew him as “Big D” The love he had for his kids and the joy of spoiling all his grandchildren. Spending time outdoors with his loved one. David cherished his beloved wife. He was a huge supporter of the Vol. Fire Dept in Pelham, Tennessee, he was a fan of The Boston Red Sox and seeing Fenway Park, “Big D” favorite place to eat was Waffle House.

“Big D” is survived by is son Travis (Brooklynn) Lawyer of Pelham, Tennessee, his brother Joe Murray of Seattle, Washington, sister Jean (John) Jepson of Attleboro, Massachusetts, and his grandchildren, Miley, Cohen Jackson, Jason, Nate, Kimberly, Joey, Mallory, and Gage, along with several great grandchildren.